Erie City Council approves first reading of CBCR Grant

Erie City Council also took a vote today on a grant that is part of the community based crime reduction program.

The grant is nearly $137,000, which would be utilized to focus on Erie assisted crime reduction. Although this grant was passed during its first reading today, this has some mixed reaction from one council member.

“I think its great for our community,” said Curtis Jones, Erie City Councilman. “It’s great to have data because you can use that to tell a story, but I think we also know that those core issues are what they are and if we are spending hundreds of dollars on studies. That’s direct money that can be going hands on into a community.”

It’s expected that this grant will appear on Erie City Council’s agenda for final passage.