After more than a year long wait, the Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation is receiving funding to build a new athletic facility.

Erie City Council approved a $600,000 forgivable loan for this project.

In April of 2022, community members and leaders gathered to celebrate the potential of a new athletic facility that would benefit young people across the City of Erie.

Now, Erie City Council has finally authorized a forgivable loan for more than $607,000 for the Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.

The project will now be funded in part by one of the city’s economic development revolving loans.

“We’ve been waiting over a year, so we’re ready to go and hopefully we will have the shovels in the ground within the next few days,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, founder and CEO of Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.

Erie City Council determined American Rescue Plan dollars will not be used for this $2 million project which stalled construction.

“He should have got his money a long time ago. This move to make it a loan takes away some of the ARP regulations that keep getting dropped on us,” said Ed Brzezinski, Erie City Council member.

One city council member said that while it’s unfortunate, it took this long for the project to get started and it’s important that it was funded properly.

“This grant became a reimbursement grant which means the nonprofit has to have the money up front to pay for the construction that was just not working for this project. So were grateful for the partnership with the redevelopment authority to change that into a low interest forgivable loan so we can ensure that this project gets done by the end of the year,” said Susannah Faulkner, a fellow Erie City Council Member.

Bishop Brock said this athletic facility is about more than just sports, it’s an effort to tackle a large problem that’s impacting Erie’s youth.

“It’s going to take all of us, every part of the community, to solve the gun violence issue, and I think we can do it. Erie is small enough, yet we have enough resources to make a significant impact and to change the trajectory of our young people to something that is very, very positive,” Bishop Dwane Brock went on to say.