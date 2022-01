Erie City Council approved a multimillion dollar grant for the expERIEnce Children’s Museum.

The five million dollars is part of the redevelopment assistance capital program.

The grant money will be used to help renovate the existing building which includes a three story addition and a new outdoor space.

City Council members voted unanimously for the funding.