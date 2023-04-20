Changes are on the way to the city as Erie City Council approved a short-term rental ordinance that will go into effect in 60 days.

City leaders are sharing a message with residents to ease any concerns of neighborhood disruption.

Mayor Joe Schember said the short-term rental ordinance is expected to help make Erie a more inclusive area with more community involvement.

Erie City Council has passed the second reading of the Short-Term Rental Ordinance that Mayor Schember said will play a beneficial role in the Erie community.

“There are other things that have to be done too and city council is all prepared to address them to make this a very smooth and good implementation that again makes Erie a better place where people feel welcomed and involved,” said Schember.

The mayor added the ordinance is expected to create new opportunities in Erie as it is geared towards individuals looking to rent for a week to a month or even just a couple of days.

“It basically opens up doors between people, and right now there are no ordinances regarding if you’re going to have an apartment. You rent out on a short-term basis,” Mayor Schember went on to say.

Erie City Council President Chuck Nelson said action is being taken to ease the concerns of residents as he understands there is a greater turnover for these locations.

“City council is looking to have stronger restrictions on them for inspections and upkeep. There’s a lot of regulations that we’ve drafted up to make sure that the neighborhoods are protected,” said Chuck Nelson, president of Erie City Council.

Both Mayor Schember and Nelson said this could play a positive role in Erie’s economy.

“People make a lot of money doing this, and hopefully, they’ll keep the houses in good shape,” Mayor Schember said.

Nelson said the ordinance is being regulated in a safe and responsible way.