Erie City Council approved a new tactic in the battle against blight.

By unanimous vote, council approved a new ordinance creating a registry.

The owners of properties vacant for six months or more will have to give the city the name and address of the property owner.

There will also be a $300 fee for every six months a property remains on the city registry.

Properties in foreclosure must also be registered by the lenders. The idea is to provide funding so the city isn’t stuck with the cost of maintenance.

It’s also designed to create a current list of contacts for each property.