Erie City Council approves ordinance to expand fines for illegal burning

Erie City Council approved an ordinance to expand the definition of fines for illegal burning in the City of Erie.

Open burning is not allowed if winds are above 10 mph. Open burning bonfires, recreational fires and use of outdoor fire places must be attended until the fire burns out.

Burning is only allowed from 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. on weekends.

For the first offense you will owe $30, second offense $50 and the third offense is $100.

Council members say this isn’t a ban, and it will be on a case by case basis.

Meanwhile in North East, the Fire Chief says the burning ban has been temporarily lifted as of Tuesday night.