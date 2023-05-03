Erie residents could soon be facing a $100 fine for what the city is calling “quality of life” violations.

Erie City Council approved raising fines in an effort to improve neighborhoods.

Erie City Council approved raising fines and penalties for quality of life ticketing; if charged with a violation, originally it was $25, now it’s being raised to $100 per violation.

“A $25 fee was just not doing the job. And so now raising that up to $100 we’re really letting residents know, especially those absent landlords, that those activities just can’t persist,” said Susannah Faulkner, city council member.

Quality of life ticketing is yard violations such as high grass, ice on sidewalks and garbage.

Since starting the violation about three years ago, the code enforcement department has written about 600 violations.

“With the grass taking off with all the rain we’ve had and garbage and so forth, hopefully these tickets will encourage people to mow their law, pick up their garbage and clean up,” said Andy Zimmerman with the City of Erie Code Enforcement.

Zimmerman with the City of Erie Code Enforcement said the raise is positive and there’s a lot of good that can come out of this.

“Anything that we can put in our toolbox will help us fight all the high grass and blight and so forth,” Zimmerman said.

One city council member hopes the increase will inspire others to lend a helping hand to neighbors in need.

“If there is commotion, I would say direct that commotion to helping your neighbor who needs a little help cleaning up their yard or maybe is an older neighbor who isn’t able to take care of their high grass or their trash on their front yard,” Faulkner went on to say.

Faulkner feels like this is a step forward and if there are concerns people can reach out to the Citizen Response Center.