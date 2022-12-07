Erie city officials are weeks away from finalizing the 2023 budget. Erie City Council approved a sewer fee increase Wednesday morning.

City council must have a new budget by the end of the month. City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember is proposing increased sewer and refuse fees next year.

Wednesday morning, city council approved resolutions that increase those fees. This means that starting next year, City of Erie property owners will pay more in water and refuse fees.

Mayor Schember says council’s vote today will help residents in the long run.

“The one hadn’t been increased for three years, the other one for four years. We’re trying to get council into doing small increases every year, we think over the long term we’ll have to do less that way, because when we’re trying to make up for delays it costs more money that way. So I was very pleased with that vote,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

