Erie City Council began the job of finalizing next year’s budget, holding the first of several work sessions Thursday night.

Council members met to talk about Mayor Joe Schember’s $103 million spending plan which includes an increase in garbage and sewer fees.

At these work sessions, officials go line by line on the budget breaking things down by department and seeing where each dollar is going.

They offer revisions throughout this process in hopes to fight back against the city’s $2.8 million deficit. The city is required to pass a budget by December 31.