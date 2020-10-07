Erie City Council begins to establish new ordinance for zoning in the city

New rules could soon be put in place to regulate after hour clubs.

City residents in multiple neighborhoods have voiced their concerns over the distraction these types of clubs have on their everyday life and now the city is beginning to implement change.

The process to establish a new zoning ordinance in the city of Erie has begun.

This comes after more than a year of residents speaking out about disturbances in their neighborhood due to certain establishments.

“I know that it’s a wrong road sometimes and a lot of red tape, but as a council we are doing our due diligence to do something to get things handled. This being one of them, so thanks for your patience and enjoy your neighborhood,” said Jim Winarski, Erie City Council President.

City Council held a public hearing to look at the new ordinance which looks to define legal locations for bottle clubs, commercial recreation, bars and restaurants, after hour clubs and dance clubs.

The new ordinance first defines each of the businesses and breaks down the zoning district where they could locate.

As for after hour clubs as well as dance clubs, they would be allowed in the central business district, heavy manufacturing district, and waterfront commercial district, but not in residential neighborhoods.

“If you’re operating a business in an area that is not permitted to have that business the city would be able to go through the courts system to be able to close that business down,” said Ed Betza, City Solicitor.

For the clubs that are already operating, they are grandfathered into the zoning ordinance, and if they change ownership that remains, but if they shut down, that’s when things can change.

“Anytime you have a non conforming use a change in ownership, it would not be considered an abandonment of that use, but if you were to close up and shut down and three years later decide hey I want to restart that idea, that would not be permitted,” said Betza.

The next step to get this passed is to have a vote by council. It is expected that the first vote will happen on October 21st.

Council passed another ordinance earlier this year that requires after hour clubs to be licensed and inspected for safety each year.