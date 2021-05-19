Erie City Council chamber to receive hybrid upgrade

The Erie City Council chamber is getting a hybrid upgrade. This comes after holding virtual meetings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city wants to give Erie residents the option to come to in-person city hall meetings or attend virtually.

There will be three PTZ cameras that’ll be controlled from a different room. The chamber will have a new sound system and microphone.

Frank Strumila, Media Strategist for the City of Erie, says this is not costing taxpayers. The money is coming from the COVID-19 relief funds.

Strumila says the mid-90s equipment was a realization that the City of Erie didn’t have a well-established virtual platform.

“Not only enabling City Council to be safe in a virtual environment and the residents choosing to be safe in a virtual environment, but also those who want to come in-person would have quality sound and video.” Strumila said.

The upgrades should be completed by the end of the month.

