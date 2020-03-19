Erie City Council closes it’s doors to the public adjusting to COVID-19

Erie City Council is closing it’s doors to the public tonight.

Adjustments are being made to the council’s meeting due to COVID-19.

Only four members will be in attendance for the meeting in order to take precaution and follow “social distancing.”

During the meeting, no committee reports or citizens will be heard.

City Council did extend its streaming to the main lobby for citizens to hear.

“This is a trying time for all of us and a learning experience for all of us, but you only have to take it one step at a time. We may not make the correct decision today, but we’ll make it tomorrow or the next day,” said Jim Winarski, President of Erie City Council.

It’s unclear when the next city council meeting will be held.