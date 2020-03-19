1  of  4
Breaking News
Millcreek Township signs Disaster Declaration Northampton County resident is first COVID-19 related death in Pennsylvania Erie City Hall closed to public as of Thursday Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County

Erie City Council closes it’s doors to the public adjusting to COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Erie City Council is closing it’s doors to the public tonight.

Adjustments are being made to the council’s meeting due to COVID-19.

Only four members will be in attendance for the meeting in order to take precaution and follow “social distancing.”

During the meeting, no committee reports or citizens will be heard.

City Council did extend its streaming to the main lobby for citizens to hear.

“This is a trying time for all of us and a learning experience for all of us, but you only have to take it one step at a time. We may not make the correct decision today, but we’ll make it tomorrow or the next day,” said Jim Winarski, President of Erie City Council.

It’s unclear when the next city council meeting will be held.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar