Erie City Council continues to discuss how to best use COVID relief money

The discussion continues about how to best spend more than 38 million dollars in COVID relief money in the City of Erie.

Erie City Council members talked about the funding during tonight’s meeting.

Mayor Joe Schember suggested appointing someone to oversee how the money is spent.

One city council member said that a final decision on how to spend the money still has not been made.

“We just want to make sure that we are involved and no decisions have been made yet about how we plan to spend that money, but I like the mayor’s vision that we are going to uplift most in need and most impacted by COVID,” said Liz Allen, Erie City Council.

The American Rescue Plan was signed by President Joe Biden back in March.

