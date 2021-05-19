Erie City Council Democratic nominees move on to November General Election

Three new democratic nominees have won the chance to run for Erie City Council in November.

Chuck Nelson, Jasmine Flores and Maurice “Mo” Troop will still have to beat two Republican nominees to win the seats.

Flores could be the first Latina woman in council representing her community.

Nelson says he plans to take ideas from other cities in order to establish better growth for the City of Erie.

“I think that I have a unique experience with working with our disadvantaged neighbors in ministry, really represent them well and to make sure our community is gracious and merciful to all of our residents.” Nelson said.

“All community members need to be represented and I feel like the Latino community doesn’t really speak up because we’re so scattered in the City of Erie. I definitely want to change that narrative and I also want to give the lower East side the value and inclusion that they need.” Flores said.

Current incumbent Liz Allen will also take part in the November General Election as well.