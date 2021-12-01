Erie City Council denies plan to establish stormwater management fees

Erie City Council met Wednesday morning, voting no on a plan to establish city stormwater management fees.

For months now, City of Erie officials have been discussing a plan on how to handle stormwater management fees.

Back in 2011, the stormwater management plan was approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

City council members were attempting to replace and improve stormwater services with tax payer dollars.

Some city council members who voted no say they felt there was not enough policy in place to pass the ordinance.

“Before we put the burden on the tax payers, we have President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill that was passed. Maybe some of that money will trickle down this way and we can use some of that funding to help offset any potential fee,” said Jim Winarski, council member, Erie City Council.

Other city council members were disappointed to see this ordinance fail to pass.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists