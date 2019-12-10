Erie City Council discussed the 2020 budget Monday evening. An important topic on their agenda was the Erie Water Works lease agreement deal.

City council and members of Mayor Joe Schember’s administration discussed the deal’s feasibility.

The administration is counting on the deal’s passage in order to keep property tax rates where they are.

If council chooses not to accept the deal, they will have to work with the administration to come up with other ideas to make up for the projected deficit. The deadline for the budget is December 30th.