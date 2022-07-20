Erie City Council met on July 20 to make a vote on the plans for Rodger Young Park.

While some members were against using the funds for the park, others looked for more information on the project.

Council voted on Wednesday night and passed for a vote of four to two.

Councilman Michael Keys asked for 2.2 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan money in order to upgrade the park that resides in the east side of Erie.

This money will be used to build a track, soccer and football fields.

The resolution states the neighborhood that the park is in is a high poverty area in the City of Erie.

Some council members, such as Keys, were in favor of the park. Other council members were not in favor.

Councilman Witherspoon was hoping for more information before making the vote on the park.

Councilwoman Liz Allen said that the way this plan was written would not allow the ability to maximize the money needed for the park.

Residents who showed up to the meeting to speak in front of council said that there is a huge need for this park in the community.

“People in that neighborhood, they’re starving for an economy boost. Something that’s just not normal. You know opening a McDonald’s, opening a Target isn’t generating for the community,” said Monty Davis, Erie Resident.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Davis is hoping that the kids in the neighborhood who may be in poor living situations will redirect their focus to the things that they are passionate about such as sports.