Erie City Council discusses the future of funding from the Erie Water Works

Erie City Council discussed the future of funding coming from the Erie Water Works deal at the meeting on October 7th.

The city will receive more than 95 million dollars through the long term prepayment lease deal.

Part of the money will be used to balance the expected three point three million dollar deficit in this year’s budget.

Council also wanted to explore where to use other funds and how much to put aside.

The city financial director explained that the closing on the bonds is October 22nd.

“There are two different ways when we get that money that we can invest that money to come up with proper payment schedules and that’s what council is going to need to decide on over the next several weeks,” said Paul Lichtenwalter, City Finance Director.

Council has decided to have another study session regarding the water deal with the administration.

This is expected to take place on October 15th at 5:30 p.m.