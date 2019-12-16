Erie City Council expected to appoint new member

Erie City Council will soon take on the task of appointing someone new.

City Council Member Casimir (Caz) Kwitowski was recently elected to become the new city treasurer, so he is expected to resign from his seat on council.

Once that happens, council will have 30 days to elect a new member.

City Council Member Liz Allen explained what qualities she hopes will carry through to whoever takes the seat.

“Caz, as a financial person, has always asked good questions about spending and line items. We are going to lose that institutional wisdom, so it would be helpful to have people who can come in—you don’t have to have the institutional wisdom, but you have to have the fortitude and curiosity and commitment to dive into the budget and other issues that are here,” said Liz Allen, Erie City Council Member.

If someone wants to take on the role they can submit their resume once Kwitowski’s resignation has gone through, which is expected to be sometime in early 2020.