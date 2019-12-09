Erie City Council expected to take up Erie Water Works proposal

A decision could be reached tonight in regards to whether or not the City of Erie will move forward with the Erie Water Works lease agreement deal.

City council and members of Mayor Joe Schember’s administration are scheduled to discuss the deal’s feasibility.

The administration is counting on the deal’s passage in order to keep property tax rates where they are.

If council chooses not to accept the deal, they will have to work with the administration to come up with other ideas to make up for the projected deficit.

According to Erie City Council President Jim Winarski, some council members are hesitant to move forward with the plan.

Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in Erie City Council chambers.