1  of  2
Breaking News
Suspect who fled Monday night East Lake Road car accident in police custody Former Wattsburg School District employee charged with 10 felonies for alleged theft of funds from the school district
1  of  2
Live Now
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump ABC News live coverage of impeachment vote on President Trump
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Erie City Council expected to vote on 2020 budget at tonight’s meeting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Erie City Council is expected to vote on the 2020 budget tonight and some are still trying to make their voices heard.

The City of Erie Business Council sent a letter to city council today urging them to go through with the Erie Water Works lease prepayment plan.

Council has voiced that they do not want to approve this just yet and in order to balance the budget they will look to increasing property taxes and fees.

If they go through with the increases, it would mark an extra $147 a year in property tax for a $100,000 home and an about $86 total increase in garbage and sewer fees.

Council is set to meet at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar