Erie City Council expected to vote on 2020 budget at tonight’s meeting

Erie City Council is expected to vote on the 2020 budget tonight and some are still trying to make their voices heard.

The City of Erie Business Council sent a letter to city council today urging them to go through with the Erie Water Works lease prepayment plan.

Council has voiced that they do not want to approve this just yet and in order to balance the budget they will look to increasing property taxes and fees.

If they go through with the increases, it would mark an extra $147 a year in property tax for a $100,000 home and an about $86 total increase in garbage and sewer fees.

Council is set to meet at 7:30 p.m. tonight.