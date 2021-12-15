Erie City Council expected vote on 2022 budget during Wednesday’s meeting

Erie City Council is expected to vote Wednesday night on the 2022 budget. However, the outcome of the vote is unknown.

At issue is a stormwater fee and increased garbage fee in the $95.7 million spending plan. Earlier this month, council rejected the stormwater fee.

A new budget must be passed by December 31st.

Also, on the agenda is a resolution raising the pay for council after the current terms have expired.

If approved, the pay of the president of Erie City Council would go from $7,500 to $11,500.

The other members would be paid $7,500, which is up from the current $6,000.