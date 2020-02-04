Erie City Council fills vacant seat

Former Erie City Council member Dave Brennan will fill the open seat on city council as the seventh member.

Brennan won the vacancy with a 4 to 2 vote by council members. He will fill former councilman, Caz Kwitowski’s spot, who is not a city treasurer.

“My main priority is helping make the best decisions for our budget. This is one of the biggest things in our city right now. We never want to raise taxes, but how do we make the best decisions with our current budget,” Brennan said.

Brennan previously served on council for six years, also starting his tenure as an appointed member.

Aside from the budget, his priorities include improving the city and blighted neighborhoods by listening to residents ideas for the future of the community.

“No one is going to live in this city unless they have great neighborhoods to live in, so I’m really looking forward to adding my ideas and helping support other ideas on council that are going to help support neighborhoods,” Brennan added.

Erie City Council President, Jim Winarski believes Brennan’s work will be an asset to help enhance the city’s proposals and initiatives.

“He’s an urban designer and he comes from the architectural background so he has that knowledge and time served on that end,” Winarski said.

Brennan will be sworn in prior to the city council meeting on Wednesday.



