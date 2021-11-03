Erie City Council gets their first look at the mayor’s 2022 budget

Erie City Council is getting their first look at the mayor’s 2022 budget.

The proposed 95.7 million dollar spending plan was presented during an hours-long meeting on November 3rd.

Here is more on what this could mean for homeowners.

We had a conversation with Mayor Joe Schember about this budget and he told us that the storm water fee would move Erie in the right direction. Yet others seem to have many questions.

The Schember Administration presented a 2022 budget plan to city council that actually looks ahead five years.

The budget includes the proposed storm water sewer fee.

As part of that proposal it also calls for a sewer rate increase that would cost the average household 3.36 more per quarter.

“This is something that we want council to get used to raising these rates slightly every year rather than putting it off, putting it off then we have to raise huge amounts,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

The new storm water fee would create three tiers. Small property owners would see a $12 increase per year, medium $24, and large properties $36.

But short term, the mayor still wants council to approve the use of American Relief Plan Funding.

“The ten and a half million takes our inner city and makes our sewer system in pretty good shape. The additional money would be for future needs so we can address them before they become disasters,” said Mayor Schember.

The president of Erie City Council is not too sure about the mayor’s proposal.

Ed Brzezinski is especially concerned for those living on a fixed income.

“It’s not really even a fee for them. It hits them so finding your money every quarter for these things is a lot more difficult for them,” said Ed Brzezinski, President of Erie City Council.

“I hear the argument that people have fixed income but most older people with fixed income are in social security and they’re going to have a real nice increase next year,” said Schember.

The mayor hopes council sees the need for long term financial planning. Mayor Schember said that City Council has two months left to vote on his proposal.

