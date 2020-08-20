Erie City Council gives green light for $95 million lease agreement with Erie Water Authority

After months of ongoing discussions, Erie City Council has made a decision on Erie’s long-term water deal. This comes after Mayor Joe Schember presented a proposal of a pre-payment agreement with the Erie Water Authority.

Erie’s long term lease deal with the Erie Water Authority has been passed.

This was passed with five votes in favor, one nay vote from Jim Winarski and one abstaining vote from Ed Brezinski. This deal is expected to give long-term stability to the water authority’s lease of the water system for upfront money of roughly $95 million.

According to Mayor Joe Schember, the Water Authority agreed to pay the city up front a closing fee of $2.5 million.

The city will pay the Water Authority an additional $350,000 per year to offset the additional reserves that are required by the loan. That would be roughly about $14 million over the life of the lease.

This plan is also expected to eliminate a tax increase for at least two years.

Erie City Council president Jim Winarski says while time is of the essence, he believes more studying and research should have been done. He adds that while this has short term advantages for budgeting, it could cause problems in years to come.

“Getting the preliminary money and covering this years shortfall of $3.3 million, this is an easy way to cover a shortfall without working to cut expenses in other areas. With that being said, it cuts this year’s shortfall, next year’s protected deficit and possibly 2022.” Winarski said.

Mayor Schember said he plans on moving forward by meeting with Paul Vojtek, CEO of Erie Water Works.