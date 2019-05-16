Erie city council had the LGBTQ community on their agenda. Council discussed the prohibition of conversion therapy for minors in the city limits.

Conversion therapy is a method supporters believe can convert gay people to being heterosexual. Members of city council saying the ordinance is another step by the city to make the community more inclusive. “They have implemented something that will hopefully pass,” said city council Kathy Schaaf.

Members of city council saying noone should be forced to be something they are not.