Erie City Council hears new round in the long debate over short term rentals

Erie City Council hears a new round in the long debate over short term rentals.

A public hearing on the topic was held tonight by Zoom.

Council heard from numerous people for and against a proposed amendment to the rules for rentals such as Airbnb’s.

The changes would allow short term rentals in zoning usually reserved for single family homes.

But to be eligible, the home has to be owner occupied for at least 183 days per year.

There would also be parking and lighting requirements.

Council is also expected to hold a study session.