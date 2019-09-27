Erie City Council holds a Public Study Session on city’s financial health

The city is projected to have a budget deficit of over 16 million by 2024 unless proper steps are taken to help alleviate debt.

Erie City Council brought in PFM, a consulting and management group, to help fix financial stress.

The firm presented an array of recommendations that can help with next year’s 2020 budget.

Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie says, ” The big thing is the pension, which the amount the city has to put into the pension has pretty much doubled over the last five or six years. It went from $9 million to $18 million a year. That’s money the city has to come up with to put into the pension.”

The reason being is because it’s underfunded.

Council members are already looking at ways to fix pension plans.

One way possible is the sale of waterworks.

Kaz Kwitowski, Erie City Councilman says, “If we increase here there’s minimal gain, if we increase there it’s a little bit better gain, but that’s if it’s spread out over a large area.”

While PFM Management is giving advice tot he city, Mayor Joe Schember says it’s also important for you to use your voice.

“I’d like to do it maybe mid October, if we can get it done that quickly, so there’s time to talk it through and get peoples input and move forward. I think people do have to be willing to pay a little bit more going forward for this city to be financially sound,” Schember said.