Erie City Council holds first meeting with new members

Erie City Council held their first meeting of the new year with their new members.

Each member voiced their thoughts on a possible new athletic recreation center for kids on the lower East side.

Here is more from one councilwoman who voted no.

With the help of the City of Erie, Bishop Dwayne Brock of the Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation plans to create a safe haven for kids to go to.

“Build an athletic center for the young people, not just for our schools, but the young people of the East side of that entire neighborhood wherein we could have some inter-instruction recreation,” said Bishop Dwayne Brock, Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.

Councilwoman Jasmine Flores voted no to potentially allocate thousands of American Rescue Plan dollars to push forward this project.

“Anytime there’s going to be votes that I’m going to be able to vote on. I want full plans. I want research. I want data. I want to know roughly how long organizations have been in play. I want to know how many young people you have actually been able to help and save like the student base,” said Jasmine Flores, (D), Erie City Councilwoman.

Despite being the only one to vote no, Councilwoman Flores said that she wants every idea that comes through council to be for everyone in the city.

“My community has put me here to represent them in their best interest and sometimes people will say it’s the best interest of the Lower East Side for certain things and for certain agendas, and it’s just did you ask the community,” said Flores.

Another change to council included Councilwoman Liz Allen being named City Council President along with Councilman Michael Keys as Council Vice President.

“I really think we had a good vibe here today, and I think we can carry that forward. There was a lot of unity expressed here, and good, solid ideas about how we approach 2022,” said Liz Allen, (D), Erie City Council.

The next meeting will take place on January 19th at 7:30 p.m.