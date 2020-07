An improved relationship between police and the community is the goal as Erie City Council met Thursday night.

Council held a study session which included Mayor Joe Schember.

The main topic of the meeting was creation of a civilian review board.

Mayor Schember says council heard from an Erie native and attorney who worked closely with New York City’s civilian review board.

There’s no official timetable, but Schember said he’d like to see something established by the end of the year.