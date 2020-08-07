Erie City Council holds study session discussing importance of body cameras for officers

Conversations continue on the best way to implement body cameras.

During Erie City Council’s study session, council members discussed the importance of body cameras within the city.

Mayor Joe Schember tells JET 24 Action News that training will soon be underway on how police officers will use the cameras. The City of Erie Police Department received a $247,000 federal grant for body cameras.

“We really believe this can improve the professionalism of the police and we think it will mean less violence for police because people know this is going to be recorded.” Mayor Schember said.

These body cameras are expected to be implemented in October.