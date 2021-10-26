Erie City Council holds study session over request for storm water fee

Erie City Council met in a study session over the Schember Administration request for a storm water fee.

Mayor Joe Schember requested the fee in order to pay for current and future storm water infrastructure needs.

If council eventually passes the fee, it would be assessed on all property owners including non-profits.

Mayor Schember said that the fee would range from three dollars per quarter depending on the size of the property.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists