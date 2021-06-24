Erie City Council holds study session over stormwater survey

Erie property owners may be charged a feee to help maintain the infrastructure of stormwater.

“The DEP, it’s really coming from them. They are requiring us to be more stringent on the stormwater that we are sending into the lake, so we need to do certain things to make sure that we are meeting that mandate.” said David Brennan.

David Mulvihill, Director of Public Works, explains why the fees might be in place and what the money will go towards.

“The stormwater fee will be used to address the stormwater issues in the city, both water quality and quantity. We have a 100-year old storm sewer system that has aged, and in some parts crumbling. We have regulatory needs from the DEP and the EPA that need to be addressed.” Mulvihill said.

Other cities, such as Meadville, have enforced a fee that covers the city’s stormwater infrastructure.

“The idea is to charge people on the amount of impervious area on the property, such as parking lots, buildings, and roofs.” Mulvihill said.

“In order to make this more environmentally safe to have less pollutants go into our stormwater, there are certain costs to that and certain other things we are going to do.” Brennan said.

Nothing has been decided yet by Erie City Council on if there will or will not be a fee in place.

The Department of Environmental Protection gave the Erie County Department of Planning money back in 2019 to conduct studies of stormwater infrastructure.

There will be more discussion at the next Erie City Council meeting.

