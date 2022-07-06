With approval from Erie City Council, Mayor Joe Schember’s administration is looking into purchasing the former Miller Brother’s property.

Officials are considering purchasing that site in the 2100 block of State Street. They said the facility would be used for city departments, including police and fire.

Erie City Council approved a contract for an architectural study of the former Miller Brothers property Wednesday.

The City of Erie Fire Department chief said it could be used for some of the city’s fire and police bureaus, property and parks, and the public works department.

“We need something newer or renovated because equipment is getting a lot bigger than back in the day. So were looking forward to hoping this works out.” Joe Walko, Fire Chief of the Erie Fire Department.

Chief Walko talked about the fire department’s current facility on Marsh Street. He said the building is deteriorating, and it wasn’t originally built for a fire maintenance building.

City council members say they recognize the need.

“I like the idea of adaptive reuse of that particular property, but I don’t have the specifics about what the needs are from the public safety department both police and fire,” said Liz Allen, President of the Erie City Council.

Mayor Joe Schember said one advantage of this location is that the city would not have to spend money constructing a new facility from scratch.

“I think they’re offering a pretty nice price for the building, you know even for 10 or 20 times the amount we’d pay,” Mayor Joe Schember said. “We couldn’t afford to build something like that so its appealing in that way. We want to make sure we can afford it, and the improvements we’ll have to it before we move forward.”

Mayor Schember said he’s also considering the impact on taxes.

“Well I hate to lose a large building like that off a tax rule. On the other hand, I know it’s something that the city needs, and it would probably help us in other ways may make up for that if we had good location structured well for police, fire and public works to do business in,” Mayor Schember added.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.

Schember said the Miler Brother’s property asking price is around $2 million, and that study should be complete this fall.