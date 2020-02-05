Erie City Council may soon revisit parking ticket ordinance passed in October

Erie City Council may soon revisit the parking ticket ordinance they passed back in October.

This thought came after a resident spoke out about a recent experience she had regarding parking tickets in the past.

City council increased the price for delinquent parking tickets, but a recent incident was brought to light stating that a car could possibly be booted if there is at least three unpaid parking tickets.

Council is now debating if a payment plan is possible so that more drivers do not fall victim to the way the ordinance is currently written.

The maximum fine for an unpaid parking ticket is currently up to $135.