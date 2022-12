Erie City Council met on Tuesday to try and finalize its 2023 budget.

Council members asked for Mayor Joe Schember to cut $2 million worth of spending in the upcoming budget.

Mayor Schember said he’s cut almost $820,000 and headed back to the council to see if that would be enough. The council seemed to agree, passing the budget by a vote of 5 to 2.

We’ll have the details about the finalized budget on JET 24 Action News at 11 p.m.