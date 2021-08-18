Erie City Council members discuss what to expect in terms of the ANNA Shelter and the demolition of Kahkwa Bridge

Over $165,000 has been approved to fund the demolition of the Kahkwa Bridge. The ANNA Shelter also won a bid against the Erie Humane Society.

Hearing both sides from Erie City Council members on what to expect in terms of the ANNA Shelter and the demolition of Kahkwa Bridge all votes were unanimous.

After months of debate from residents and Erie City Council on what to do with the Kahkwa Bridge it was finally decided to be demolished by unanimous vote from Erie City Council on August 4th.

Now almost two weeks later, council approved the funds for the demolition.

“That’s been needed. Obviously the bridge has been structural issues and I know there was talks about putting an access road in and the neighbors in that area weren’t too keen on that,” said Michael Keys, Erie City Council.

On another point of discussion the ANNA Shelter got approval to supply animal shelter services for stray in the city.

“We will congratulate them would you say probono so it’s a win in the city wouldn’t have to put out money for this project,” said Keys.

The ANNA Shelter’s zero dollar bid won over the Erie Humane Society’s bid that was a little over $20,000.

Winarski said that this two year contract will save the City of Erie $20,000.

“That’s a great public service they are doing and they have been an asset to our community over the years and we appreciate the effort they put forth,” said Jim Winarski, Erie City Council.

The ANNA Shelter contract will begin on September 1st.

What is going to happen after the bridge being demolished, Councilman Winarski said is if there might be an overhead walkway or if they will redo the bridge. This has yet to be known.

