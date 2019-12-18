Erie City Council members say that tax increases are likely in 2020 budget

After another listening session, City Council members say that tax increases are needed in the 2020 budget. “They are accepting money from the Water Authority at this point I think they are going to continue to consider it strongly and I’m hoping by mid next year they will vote in favor of it,” said Mayor Joe Schember.

City Council member Curtis Jones said that because of the financial situation Erie is in, the upfront water lease payment may not fix immediate issues. “We all know that some things have to change and we have hard decisions to make,” said Jones.

Council will take a vote on the budget Wednesday. In real money it would cost tax payers $145 for every $100,000 a property is worth. At Tuesday’s meeting publicly there was no say if that number changed.