Erie City Council members vote unanimously in favor of demolition of Kahkwa Bridge over Ravine Drive

Erie City Council members unanimously voted in favor on the demolition of the 101-year-old Kahkwa Bridge over Ravine Drive.

This will cost $165,387 for the city to demolish the bridge.

That money is coming from the five dollar local use fee funds.

Some council members said that the bridge is in bad repair, but there’s no immediate danger of falling down.

Councilmember Michael Keys said that the city has to determine what will happen next once the bridge comes down.

“Engineering and planning. And other city officials within the neighborhood would decide what they should do with it,” said Michael Keys, Vice President of Erie City Council.

Council members said that the bridge should come down in a few months.

