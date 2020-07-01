1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor Wolf, Secretary of Health signs expanded mask-wearing order; masks now mandatory in public spaces
12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; Total stands at 620 cumulative cases

Erie City Council moves neighborhood improvement plan forward

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A unanimous council vote will move a neighborhood improvement plan forward.

The one year project is set to take place in the Academy Marvintown Planning Area. This is the area from East 26th St to East 33rd St between State and Brandes Streets.

This plan focuses on housing issues, sidewalk repairs and lowering neighborhood crime rates.

“It just is a testament to the fact that there are a lot of livable neighborhoods in Erie and with careful planning and involvement. We are going to get them all revitalized,” said Liz Allen, Erie City Council Woman.

The next step in this is to provide an effect date for the plan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar