Erie City Council moves neighborhood improvement plan forward

A unanimous council vote will move a neighborhood improvement plan forward.

The one year project is set to take place in the Academy Marvintown Planning Area. This is the area from East 26th St to East 33rd St between State and Brandes Streets.

This plan focuses on housing issues, sidewalk repairs and lowering neighborhood crime rates.

“It just is a testament to the fact that there are a lot of livable neighborhoods in Erie and with careful planning and involvement. We are going to get them all revitalized,” said Liz Allen, Erie City Council Woman.

The next step in this is to provide an effect date for the plan.