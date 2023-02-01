Erie City Council narrowed down the list of applicants for their newly vacant seat.

Eleven applicants have been selected to interview and potentially fill former councilwoman Liz Allen’s seat. Several of the applicants work for nonprofits, and one applicant has already served on the council.

City Council President Chuck Nelson said it’s a diverse group of candidates, and the public is invited to the interviews. The council will decide on a new member next week.

“Each city council member was allowed to choose five people to bring into an interview. There was obviously a lot of overlap to narrow the list down to 10 candidates,” said Chuck Nelson, Erie City Council president. “Really excited, some really great professional experience, some amazing education on this list, some good experience with nonprofits and boards before, so I think we’re going to get a very good candidate.”

Interviews will take place in city hall chambers on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 5:30 pm.