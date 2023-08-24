Wednesday night we had a first-hand look at what improvements to Rodger Young Park could look like.

Erie City Councilman Michael Keys said earlier this month council earmarked $2.2 million for improvements to Rodger Young Park. Keys shared renderings of what the facility could look like.

He said he hopes to break ground on the project before the end of the year.

“I think that it is something that the city needs to do is to invest in itself, invest in its people, especially with the rise in juvenile crime, that this is essentially important that they have somewhere to go that’s safe and that is not substandard,” Councilman Keys said.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.