Erie City Council OKs $32 million in American Rescue Plan funded projects

Erie City Council moves ahead with plans for a large portion of Erie’s American Rescue Plan funding.

Council approving a pair of resolutions allocating more than $32 million from ARP. About $15.1 million will go toward projects including the acquisition of blighted buildings and housing rehab.

Priorities also include the development of the urban core and help for those who have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Joe Schember says the next step is to begin the application process.

