Erie City Council passes 2020 Budget with property tax increase

The 2020 budget has been passed by Erie City Council with property tax increases. Council member Liz Allen said with the budget council is addressing structural issues. She added that she understands the frustrations about tax increases. “Continuing to raise real estate taxes is hard on the tax payer we don’t want to chase people away but we also have to have a balanced budget,” said Allen.

Mayor Joe Schember said he hoped Council would approve the 90 million prepaid lease from the Water Authority. That didn’t happen despite a letter from the Mayor’s Council on business signed Wednesday by 11 local business leaders.

“They don’t seem ready to do that yet but they are ready to keep talking about it,” said Schember. Greater Erie Board of Realtors also wrote a letter to Council saying property taxes will hurt the City’s attractiveness to potential home buyers.