Erie City Council has passed its budget for the 2024 year.

It’s a $168.5 million spending plan that doesn’t include a property tax increase.

However, there are separate garbage and sewer fee increases that the city expects will help raise nearly $2 million over the course of the year.

“It’s been a lot of back and forth, but overall, quite collaborative between city council, the mayor, and all of the different departments. We did make some additional cuts last night at our budget meeting and so we are hoping to get a little bit more ahead of the mounting budget deficit that our city is facing over the next few years,” said Susannah Faulkner, a member of Erie City Council.

The largest cut made was with a request by city of Erie police for overtime funding.