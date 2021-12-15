Erie City Council passes budget for 2022 during Wednesday evening meeting

Erie City Council members vote on the 2022 budget. It was one of several ordinances on their agenda for Wednesday night.

Council members also making a decision about Airbnb rentals in the City of Erie.

Erie City Council have decided to pass next year’s budget worth more than $95 million but not without some changes.

According to City of Erie Solicitor Ed Betza, the budget would now change the $1.3 million in projected revenue from sewer and refuse fees and replacing the fees with the Erie Water Authority pre-payment, but keeping the revenue and expenses the same.

The budget would not change from expenditures. Council voted to pass the change with this 2022 budget by five to two.

On the other had, members of City Council decided to table the Airbnb rental ordinance.

Earlier Wednesday night, council had a public hearing to hear from residents. Some want the Airbnb, others do not.

Those for it say it would bring more people and money to the area. Those against it say they have had problems in the past with noise disruption and issues about not knowing who the people are in their own neighborhoods.

After hearing from the public, Erie City Councilman Jim Winarski says he thinks the Airbnb is a good idea for the community, but he says the ordinance is too vague after hearing concerns.

With a five yes and two no, council has tabled it until next year.