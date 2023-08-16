Erie City Council gave it’s final okay to a plan that was the subject of some heated debate.

Council voting seven to zero to approve creation of a “City Revitalization and Improvement Zone (CRIZ)” Authority. There was some compromise over the make-up of the authority.

Wednesday night’s ordinance clears the way for the city to submit an application which will hopefully be considered by the state. If ultimately approved, Erie’s CRIZ would provide funding for redevelopment in designated areas of the city.

Schember said it would be at least $10 million per year for 30 years.

“We’re really happy with what we’ve got. The team we have in place will work well. This will move Erie ahead for 30 years if it opens up and we get approved for it,” said Joe Schember, Mayor of the City of Erie.

“It’s up to the executive branch to put up a good application. It’s up to our represenatives and our senator to grease the wheels in Harrisburg, but City Council did it’s part tonight unanimously,” said Chuck Nelson, Erie City Council President.

Also Wednesday night, Mayor Joe Schember gave council his mid- year report. Schember said the city’s expenses have been lower than expected, allowing about $1.8 to be returned to the city’s reserve fund.

He also told council he hopes to avoid a property tax increase for at least two years.