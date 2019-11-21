Erie City Council passes day care inspection ordinance

Day cares in Erie will now have to register for city inspections.

This comes after Erie City Council unanimously voted to pass an ordinance requiring child care facilities to obtain an annual child care facility certificate of occupancy.

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone explained more than 40 day care centers in the city will receive a letter explaining the inspection process. The inspections will be conducted by both the fire and code officials. Santone was one of the leaders pushing for this ordinance.

“I’m proud of that,” Santone said. “I think anyone in my position would have done it, but sometimes you have to take the bull by the horns and you have to do it. Sometimes you are going to ruffle some feathers, but if you want change you have to be aggressive.”

Chief Santone says the goal is to begin these inspections around the start of the new year