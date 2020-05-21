Erie City Council planning for ways to reshape the city for years to come

Erie City Council continues to plan ways to reshape the city for the upcoming years.

City Council is putting forth a resolution on ways to rename a street and honor those through a street naming.

The city is also focusing its efforts on the Susquehannah Group advisors. Council members look to find an independent appraiser to consult for the Erie Water Works deal.

According to the city, the group would not be paid more than $22,000. Erie City Council president Jim Winarski says a significant deal of this nature needs to planned extensively.

“We, as City Council, has to pass what would be in the best interest on how we can utilize the funds short term and long term to not hurt the generation to come.” Winarski said.

He adds that a consulting firm would help provide a timetable for the city.