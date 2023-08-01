A compromise could clear the way for what’s being called a major economic opportunity for Erie.

The city announced an agreement on the make-up of a City Revitalization and Improvement Zone (CRIZ).

Erie City Councilman Chuck Nelson opposed a previous plan and put his own proposal on the council’s agenda.

As part of the compromise, Nelson is now removing his plan.

The new proposal calls for nine members, with five appointed by state Senator Dan Laughlin and four by City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember, and the council gets to approve them.

Council may vote on this as early as August 2.